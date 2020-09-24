Junior hockey players' physical fitness training camp in full swing

The National Hockey Junior Players Physical Fitness Training Camp is in full swing at Army Physical Fitness School, Abbottabad, for the preparation of Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Hockey Junior Players Physical Fitness Training Camp is in full swing at Army Physical Fitness school, Abbottabad, for the preparation of Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament.

Physical fitness training sessions were started on Wednesday, said a press release issued by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Players will attend physical training sessions twice a day, morning session will be held from 6 am to 8 am and evening session will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm .

On first day, five miles' running test and warm-up exercises were conducted in the morning and evening sessions.

While on Thursday, the second day of camp, all the players are under going for the yoyo test, BMI test, FAT level and sugar level test.

Camp Commandant and Head Coach Danish Kaleem said "We are focusing more on the fitness of these youngsters in the training camp as most of them already have a lot of talent but they lack the required physical shape. Work is being done to improve the skills of the players and to teach them modern scientific techniques."As many as 34 probable players reported out of 35 at the juniors training camp, while one player, Afraz could not report in the camp as he was unfit.