UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junior Hockey Players' Physical Fitness Training Camp In Full Swing

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:04 PM

Junior hockey players' physical fitness training camp in full swing

The National Hockey Junior Players Physical Fitness Training Camp is in full swing at Army Physical Fitness School, Abbottabad, for the preparation of Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Hockey Junior Players Physical Fitness Training Camp is in full swing at Army Physical Fitness school, Abbottabad, for the preparation of Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament.

Physical fitness training sessions were started on Wednesday, said a press release issued by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Players will attend physical training sessions twice a day, morning session will be held from 6 am to 8 am and evening session will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm .

On first day, five miles' running test and warm-up exercises were conducted in the morning and evening sessions.

While on Thursday, the second day of camp, all the players are under going for the yoyo test, BMI test, FAT level and sugar level test.

Camp Commandant and Head Coach Danish Kaleem said "We are focusing more on the fitness of these youngsters in the training camp as most of them already have a lot of talent but they lack the required physical shape. Work is being done to improve the skills of the players and to teach them modern scientific techniques."As many as 34 probable players reported out of 35 at the juniors training camp, while one player, Afraz could not report in the camp as he was unfit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army Abbottabad All From Asia Fat Coach

Recent Stories

ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadr ..

6 minutes ago

SC seeks report from CDA, MCI in Bani Gala environ ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet body meets to discuss IPPs' issues

2 minutes ago

Russia's OPCW Mission Urges Germany to Provide Ful ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Calls on Russians to Stay on Guard to Avoid ..

13 minutes ago

Public hearing of Chashma-5 held

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.