Junior League: Six Teams To Compete At Gaddafi Stadium From Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders will compete for the winners’ purse of PKR 10million and the impressive tournament trophy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6thz 2022) U19 cricket is set to get a major boost as the first-ever Pakistan Junior League commences at the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday evening (tomorrow). The one of its kind league will showcase not only Pakistan’s but some of the world’s best U19 talent in the 16-day long competition that includes six teams.

Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders will compete for the winners’ purse of PKR 10million and the impressive tournament trophy.

The runners-up will be given PKR5million. The tournament will feature a total of 19 matches including the 21 October final with each of the six sides taking on each other once in the single-league round-robin format.

Before the opening match, an action-packed curtain raiser will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium from 6:15pm with dazzling fireworks and performances from popular youth band Young Stunners and renowned singer Asim Azhar, the star acts of the evening.

The toss will take place at 7:00pm with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30pm. The Giants will take on the Warriors in the tournament opener.

Broadcast details and commentators’ panel:

The tournament will be broadcast live on ptv sports and live streamed on Geo Super’s App and Geo Super’s YouTube and Facebook pages in Pakistan. Live streaming will be available on the PCB YouTube/Facebook and PJL YouTube/Facebook channels for the rest of the world.

The tournament broadcast will be done through a 22 camera full HD production including enhancements such as Buggy cam and drone camera.

The commentary panel for the inaugural edition includes prominent commentators Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork and Mike Haysman. Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir, former Zimbabwe player Tino Mawoyo and seasoned broadcaster Sikander Bakht will also be a part of the panel. Roha Nadeem will be the presenter.

Spectator entry:

Spectators can buy affordable PJL match tickets (PKR100 each) outside the Gadaffi Stadium at the Archery/Liberty entrance and the Gulberg College entrance.

Under 18s can enter the stadium for free by presenting school ID card at the ticket booth.

Online purchase of tickets has commenced, fans can book tickets by visiting www.bookme.pk or by calling Bookme helpline @ 042111266563.

Tournament Director Nadeem Khan:

“We have put a big effort in putting together this event which is meant to prepare our U19 players for senior cricket by providing them a world-class competition. The most encouraging thing for us is the response of cricket boards across the globe who have sent 24 quality players to represent the six sides.

“These players will have the greats of the game Javed Miandad, Sir Vivian Richards, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Daren Sammy, Imran Tahir and Colin Munro mentor them which is nothing less than a lifetime learning opportunity for these players.

“The local players have come through the age-group system, these players will represent our domestic, franchise and national sides in the years ahead and I am sure the Pakistan Junior League will prove to be a major milestone in their careers.”

PKR 10million to be awarded to the winners, runners-up to pocket PKR 5million

Star-studded commentary panel includes Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork, Mike Haysman, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht and Tino Mawoyo

Curtain raiser including a performance by Young Stunners to commence at 6:15pm, first ball to be bowled at 7:30 pm on Thursday, PTV Sports to broadcast the tournament live; Live streaming (Pakistan) – Geo Super App and Geo Super YT/FB pages

Spectators can buy affordable PJL match tickets (PKR100 each) outside the Gadaffi Stadium at the Archery/Liberty entrance and the Gulberg College entrance. Under 18s can enter the stadium for free by presenting school ID card at the ticket booth.

All six squads available here; For event details and schedule click here event hashtags are #Next11 and #PJL

