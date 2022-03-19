UrduPoint.com

Junior National Tennis Championship From March 21

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2022 | 09:20 PM

The Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway from 21 March here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah

The players from across the country will be seen in different age group categories.

Matches will be held in Following age categories.

1. Boys U 18 2. Boys U 18 Doubles 3. Girls U 18 4. Boys U 16 5. Boys U 14 6.

Girls U - 14 7. Boys U 14 Doubles 8. Boys U 12 9. Girls U 12 10. Boys / Girls U-12 Doubles 11. Boys / Girls U-10 12. U 8 13. U - 6 14.Seniors 40 plus Doubles 15. Seniors 50 plus DoublesTournament Director Rashid Malik (Secretory PLTA) informed that for the development and encouragement of Junior Players different age categories will be contested in the event.

All the final matches of the competition will be played on 25 March at 4:00 PM.

