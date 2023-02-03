UrduPoint.com

Junior National Tennis Championship: Mahatir, Ahtesham In Finals

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Junior National Tennis Championship: Mahatir, Ahtesham in finals

Mahatir Muhammad and Ahtesham Humayun reached the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 boys U-18 singles and doubles final after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Mahatir Muhammad and Ahtesham Humayun reached the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 boys U-18 singles and doubles final after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Mahatir Muhammad/Asad Zaman beat M Sohaan Noor/Waleed Humayun 6-1, 6-1 while Ahtesham Humayun/Salaar beat Hamza Jawad/Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-2.

In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Mohammad Salaar 6-3, 6-3 while Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-4. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Amir Mazari beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-3, 6-3 while Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Razik Sultan/Haziq Areejo 4-1, 4-1 while Amir Mazari/Nabeel Qayum beat M Uzair/Arsalan 4-2, 4-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat Mohammad Shayan Afridi 5-3, 5-3 and Razik Sultan beat Mohammad Junaid 4-1, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Hajra/Abdur Rehman beat M Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Hajra/Abdur Rehman beat Mohammad Ibrahim Hussain Gill/Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-0.

Tomorrow Saturday , all the finals will be played. Col Mukhtar Ahmed (R) Sr Manager (Admin & Purchases) Millat Tractors Ltd, will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest while tennis players, their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Tennis Punjab Abdur Rehman Mukhtar Ahmed Afridi All Millat Tractors Limited Love

Recent Stories

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

13 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

13 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

13 minutes ago
 US sees surprise hiring surge as unemployment edge ..

US sees surprise hiring surge as unemployment edges down

2 minutes ago
 Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat product ..

Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is im ..

13 minutes ago
 South Korean Telecom Company LG Uplus Says Data Br ..

South Korean Telecom Company LG Uplus Says Data Breach Affected 290,000 Users

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.