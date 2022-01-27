Junior National Tennis Championship to get underway

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah tomorrow (Friday)

Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also Secretary, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, said that for the development and encouragement of junior players, 10 categories have been announced for the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 that include boys U-18, boys U-18 doubles, girls U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys U-14 doubles, boys U-12, girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles and boys/girls U-10.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on January 28 at 4:00 pm. Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) will inaugurate the ceremony as chief guest. All the final matches of the championship will be played on February 2.

