Junior Squash Championship To Start On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:04 PM

Junior Squash Championship to start on Tuesday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship in two different age group Under-11 and Under-13 will be commencing from Tuesday here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship in two different age group Under-11 and Under-13 will be commencing from Tuesday here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated by Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman while talking to media men here on Monday.

He said arrangements in this connection have already completed. He said a total of 64 players will be taking part in Under-11 and Under-13 categories.

The opening ceremony of the Championship will be held at 3.00 p.m. Additional Chief Secretary, Shahzad Bangash, Senior Vice President and Secretary Irrigation KP Daud Khan will also present on this occasion.

