Junior Squash Training Camp Kicks Off At Jan Sher Squash Complex Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 12, 2023 | 11:51 AM

ABBOTTABD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :In an effort to nurture young talent and promote squash at the grassroots level Wednesday the Jan Sher Khan Squash Complex commenced Junior Squash Training Camp. The camp witnessed an impressive turnout on its inaugural day, with over 50 enthusiastic children participating.

The camp was formally inaugurated by the former DG sports and President of the Regional Squash Association Hazara, Tariq Mahmood, accompanied by Abrar Shah, Secretary of Squash Association Hazara, Dr. Shakir Hafeez, Director of Squash Courts, and Shaukat Hussain.

Tariq Mahmood, in his speech, underscored the vital role of grassroots development in catapulting the sport to new heights.

He envisioned the young participants of this camp as future ambassadors of the country, equipped with a diverse range of techniques.

He firmly believed that their accomplishments would not only bring glory to themselves but also elevate the nation's name on the international squash stage.

Squash coach Shakil Ahmed while addressing on the occasion emphasized the significance of mastering the foundational skills of squash. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that every child would be well-versed in these essential techniques by the end of the two-week camp.

To enhance practical learning, friendly matches were organized among the children during the event. This initiative aimed to provide them with valuable exposure and enable them to grasp the fundamental aspects of squash through practical experience.

This comprehensive training program not only reflects the dedication of the organizers but also highlights their commitment to fostering a strong foundation for squash in the region. The camp serves as a testament to their belief in the potential of young athletes and their dedication to building a vibrant squash community.

