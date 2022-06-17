Junior Tennis Training Camp begins in Pakistan Tennis Club Shahi Bagh

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Combaxx sports Junior Tennis Training and Coaching Camp Friday started at Pakistan Tennis Club Shahi Bagh in which more than 40 players will be trained for one month under the supervision of qualified coaches.

The camp was officially inaugurated by Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Murtaza. He was accompanied by Provincial Tennis Association Chairman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President DIG Saleem Marwat, Deputy Director Sports Tariq Khan, CEO Comboxx Sports Pakistan Omar Saeed, Director Comboxx Sports Syed Arif Ali and others.

The personalities were present at the event which will continue till July 7 at Shahi Bagh Tennis Club under the auspices of Combaxx Sports Pakistan and Techni Fiber and Provincial Tennis Association. KP players will be trained and coached under qualified coaches.

A player will be included in the A category. National players in B category and local players in C category will participate. U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 players can participate in the camp.

All the players must bring their Form B with them, he said. The camp will continue till July 7.