Junior Tennis Training Camp starts in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The second Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Tennis Training Camp started at the Synthetic Qayyum Sports Complex here on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak. Senior Coach Sports Directorate and international hockey player Shafqat Ullah, Administrative Officer Syed Jaffer Shah, Chairman Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary Umar Ayaz and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

Like cricket, hockey, squash, tennis is one of the number one sports in the world and our children should master this sport as well.

The Directorate of Sports would not spare any time for the development and promotion of tennis like other sports in the province.

Earlier, Director General Sports KP formally inaugurated the camps in which more than 55 players both male and female are taking part. Secretary Umar Ayaz said that Roman Gul Open Tennis would start from October 10. The Championship was being held with a prize money of Rs. 300,000. This year too, despite coronavirus, we have organized training camps and organized Sports Championships for boys and girls.