UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junior Tennis Training Camp Will Start From Wednesday: Umar Ayaz

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Junior Tennis Training Camp will start from Wednesday: Umar Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A junior training camp organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association is starting from today at Pakistan Tennis Club Courts Shahi Bagh for which preparations have been completed.

Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil said that the training camp includes players from U10 to U18 will be part of the overall camp to be set up at Shahi Bagh Synthetic Tennis Courts.

The players comprising Shayan Ali, Uzair Ahmed, Hamza Roman, Shah Sawar, Taimur Khan, Kashan Umar, Hamid Israr, Haseeb, Hassam Khan and Abdullah. He said that the purpose of organizing the camp is to provide opportunities to the players to come forward.

He said that the camp is being organized on the instructions of Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir and President KP Tennis Association DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat. The coaches will provide training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashan Bagh From

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.