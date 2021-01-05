Junior Tennis Training Camp will start from Wednesday: Umar Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A junior training camp organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association is starting from today at Pakistan Tennis Club Courts Shahi Bagh for which preparations have been completed.

Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil said that the training camp includes players from U10 to U18 will be part of the overall camp to be set up at Shahi Bagh Synthetic Tennis Courts.

The players comprising Shayan Ali, Uzair Ahmed, Hamza Roman, Shah Sawar, Taimur Khan, Kashan Umar, Hamid Israr, Haseeb, Hassam Khan and Abdullah. He said that the purpose of organizing the camp is to provide opportunities to the players to come forward.

He said that the camp is being organized on the instructions of Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir and President KP Tennis Association DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat. The coaches will provide training.