UrduPoint.com

Jurgen Klinsmann Named Coach Of South Korea

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Jurgen Klinsmann named coach of South Korea

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Jurgen Klinsmann, who won the World Cup as a player and led Germany to the semi-finals as coach, has been appointed head coach of South Korea, the country's football body said Monday.

"The contract term with Klinsmann is from March to 2026," the Korea Football Association said in a statement, adding that the German will arrive in Seoul next week and be in charge for a friendly against Colombia on March 24.

Klinsmann had a long and decorated career as a striker, playing for Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

He scored 47 goals in 108 appearances for Germany.

In 2004, Klinsmann succeeded former strike partner Rudi Voeller as coach of the German national team, his first position in management.

He led Germany to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, before taking over at Bayern and then the United States.

He was most recently at Hertha Berlin, where he quit after 10 weeks.

The 58-year-old succeeds Paulo Bento, who took the Koreans to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

Related Topics

Football World German Qatar Germany Berlin Seoul Brazil South Korea United States Colombia March From Bayern Coach Tottenham Inter Milan

Recent Stories

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

18 minutes ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

2 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.