UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Just Glad It's On' - Australian Open Makes Best Of Tough Times

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:22 PM

'Just glad it's on' - Australian Open makes best of tough times

The usual Australian Open experience, with tens of thousands of excited fans streaming into Melbourne Park, is just a memory this year as the coronavirus puts a dampener on the tennis season's opening Grand Slam

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The usual Australian Open experience, with tens of thousands of excited fans streaming into Melbourne Park, is just a memory this year as the coronavirus puts a dampener on the tennis season's opening Grand Slam.

Normally the complex on the banks of the Yarra River is abuzz for the 'Happy Slam', which is known for its relaxed atmosphere, perfect weather and ever-growing numbers of spectators.

But after months of effort and negotiations to get the Australian Open up and running in Melbourne, which is fiercely protective of its virtually virus-free status, the atmosphere so far has been low-key.

While 64,387 fans crammed into the grounds on day one last year, only 17,922 turned up this time despite major drawcards such as Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

Some blamed the lacklustre turnout, which was well below the 30,000 maximum allowed under Covid restrictions, to unusually cool and cloudy weather.

But even when the sun came out on day two, the numbers were much the same -- although still considerably more than at any other Grand Slam since the pandemic took hold.

Last year, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, the US Open was held behind closed doors and only tiny numbers of fans were allowed at the delayed French Open.

"I'm just glad it's on," said Jane Alexander, who was enjoying the tennis but disappointed at the atmosphere, with throngs of empty blue seats on the outside courts.

"I just wish there were more people here."

Related Topics

Tennis Weather Melbourne Same World War Australian Open Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today

13 minutes ago

SEHA targets dialysis patients with &#039;Choose t ..

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

20 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.