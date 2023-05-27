Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt English Rugby Final

Two environmental activists of the Just Stop Oil movement briefly halted the English Premiership Rugby final in London on Saturday by running onto the pitch and sprinkling orange powder over it, the group sai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Two environmental activists of the Just Stop Oil movement briefly halted the English Premiership Rugby final in London on Saturday by running onto the pitch and sprinkling orange powder over it, the group said.

"Two supporters of Just Stop Oil took to the field in today's rugby premiership final. We will continue to take disruptive action until this government stops new fossil fuels," the movement tweeted, sharing footage of the stunt.

The game between Saracens Rugby Club and Sale at Twickenham was held up for around five minutes, the Sky news broadcaster reported, adding that both activists were removed from the field and arrested. The orange powder remained on the pitch after the match resumed, the report said.

The Just Stop Oil movement has been holding protests in London for five consecutive weeks, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction. London police say that their protests cost the authorities more than 3.5 million Pounds ($4.3 million) since April 24, with officers being extracted from their duties for the equivalent of almost 11,000 shifts.

In 2022, supporters of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, another climate movement, glued themselves to painting in galleries and organized various protest actions and demonstrations, demanding that the government reconsider energy policy and abandon oil and gas. Their actions caused disruptions in the traffic in Central London.