Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt World Snooker Championship In UK - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt World Snooker Championship in UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Just Stop Oil environmental activists disrupted the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, the UK, pouring orange powder paint over a table, The Guardian reported.

Just Stop Oil on Twitter urged the UK government to stop all new fossil fuel projects.

According to the report, the incident forced a 24-hour suspension in the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry.

Although two security guards quickly bundled the activist away, the damage had long been done.

There was also a female protester, who tried to glue herself to the other table during the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi, but was stopped.

Play was suspended on both tables immediately. The table cloth on one table was damaged beyond repair so it will have to be replaced overnight.

