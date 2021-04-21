UrduPoint.com
Juve Admit European Super League Failure In Current Format: Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:58 PM

Juve admit European Super League failure in current format: official

Italian champions Juventus, one of the driving forces behind the the new European Super League said on Wednesday the project could not go ahead as planned after the withdrawal of most of the 12 founding teams

"(Juventus) believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived," the Turin club said in a statement.

More Stories From Sports

