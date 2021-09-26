UrduPoint.com

Juve Beat Sampdoria But Have Dybala Worries Ahead Of Chelsea Visit

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Juve beat Sampdoria but have Dybala worries ahead of Chelsea visit

Turin, Italy, Sept 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Juventus held off Sampdoria to win their second match of the Serie A season 3-2 on Sunday but might have to face Chelsea without star forward Paulo Dybala after the Argentina forward limped off injured.

Dybala opened the scoring early at the Allianz Stadium, with Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli netting the other goals to move Juve ninth on eight points, but soon afterwards the 27-year-old limped off in tears after the latest in a long line of injuries.

Massimiliano Allegri's side host holders Chelsea in their second Champions League group match on Wednesday and the coach will be hoping for a positive result from tests on Monday after putting Dybala at the heart of his team.

Dybala got off to a great start by flashing home his third goal in all competitions this season with nine minutes on the clock, striking home a beautiful first-time finish after Manuel Locatelli's shot was blocked.

The hosts were affected by Dybala's emotional exit and performed worse without him on the field but looked to have taken a big step towards victory when Bonucci slotted home his penalty in the 43rd minute.

Samp responded immediately though and almost pulled one back through Fabio Quagliarella before Maya Yoshida nodded the away side back into the game from Antonio Candreva's whipped cross two minutes before half-time.

