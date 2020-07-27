UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juve Could Lose Dybala For Champions League With Thigh Injury

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Juve could lose Dybala for Champions League with thigh injury

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala faces a race to be fit for Juventus's Champions League last 16 return-leg game against Lyon on August 7 after the Italian champions confirmed Monday he had suffered a thigh injury

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Argentina forward Paulo Dybala faces a race to be fit for Juventus's Champions League last 16 return-leg game against Lyon on August 7 after the Italian champions confirmed Monday he had suffered a thigh injury.

Both Dybala and Brazilian right-back Danilo were forced off as Juventus sealed a ninth consecutive league title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria in Turin on Sunday night.

Juventus said that tests on Dybala on Monday "revealed an elongation of the rectus femoris muscle of the left thigh. His condition will be evaluated day by day." That type of injury usually requires between 10 days and two weeks recovery time.

Dybala will miss Juventus's final two league games against Cagliari and Roma this week, and is at risk for the match against Lyon in Turin, when they need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first match in France.

The 26-year-old has been a key member of Maurizio Sarri's side this season with 17 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the league.

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Dybala made the difference," said Sarri on Sunday.

"This Scudetto is in large part thanks to them." Right-back Danilo was, however, given the all-clear after taking a knock as his "tests were negative".

Douglas Costa is set to miss the last-16 decider after the Brazil forward picked up a right thigh injury last week.

Costa is an important member of Sarri's squad despite inconsistent displays and fitness issues, the 29-year-old has often been brought on as an impact substitute in the second half.

Juventus are targeting a third Champions League title and first since 1996, having finished runners-up seven times, most recently in 2015 and 2017.

Related Topics

France Roma Lyon Cagliari Turin Argentina Brazil August Sunday 2017 2015 All From Race Juventus

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Industries minister reviews prices of essential ed ..

2 minutes ago

FBR, Provincial Revenue Authorities discuss tax fa ..

2 minutes ago

Two Demonstrators Killed in Clashes With Security ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly offers Fateha for Ijaz Shah's br ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.