UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juve Defender Bonucci Positive For Covid After Italy Return

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:52 PM

Juve defender Bonucci positive for Covid after Italy return

Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Italy duty along with several members of the national team's staff, the Serie A club announced on Thursday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Italy duty along with several members of the national team's staff, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

"Bonucci underwent a test for Covid-19 which came back positive," Juventus said in a statement.

"The player has already been placed in home isolation." Turkey defender Merih Demiral also tested positive while with his national side and returned to Turin on a medical flight, the team said.

The 23-year-old is isolating in the Juventus team's J-Hotel.

Both players will miss Saturday's Turin derby against Torino.

Meanwhile Juventus trio Weston McKennie, Arthur and Paulo Dybala were reported to have been fined by police for violating coronavirus rules by attending a party in the American midfielder's home.

The three players could also face club sanctions but no decision had yet been made on the matter, a club source said.

Four members of Italy's staff contracted the virus during the team's World Cup qualifiers, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had announced Wednesday after a 2-0 win in Lithuania.

The Azzurri also played in Bulgaria on Sunday, three days after beating Northern Ireland in Parma, both also with a 2-0 scoreline.

The entire Italy team had been tested in Sofia on Monday, with negative results, but on Tuesday a staff member complained of mild symptoms with a sore throat.

The individual was isolated and returned to Italy where a test was positive.

Other Italian internationals tested negative on their return home with Napoli confirming Lorenzo Insigne, Alex Meret and Giovanni Di Lorenzo had all been given the all-clear on Thursday.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was also negative.

Inter Milan's three Italy internationals Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Alessandro Bastoni trained individually on Thursday while awaiting their results, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

Related Topics

Football World Police Turkey Derby Sofia Parma Turin Milan Ireland Italy Bulgaria Lithuania Sunday All From Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

11 minutes ago

ADC visits Sujwal city, fine imposed on profiteers ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey logs most infections since start of pandemi ..

4 minutes ago

Canadians say just as productive working from home ..

4 minutes ago

Seven private member bills introduced in National ..

4 minutes ago

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.