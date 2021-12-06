UrduPoint.com

Juve Sink Lowly Genoa To Keep Shevchenko Winless

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

Juve sink lowly Genoa to keep Shevchenko winless

Rome, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala scored as Juventus eased to a 2-0 win over Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa on Sunday to register their fourth victory in five Serie A games.

Cuadrado struck direct from a corner that sailed over the head of Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in the ninth minute, with Dybala drilling a second late on to send Juve up to fifth place.

The victory begins an important month for Massimiliano Allegri's side who will hope a run of favourable fixtures can allow them to close the seven-point gap to the Champions League places.

Juve are 11 points adrift of leaders AC Milan ahead of matches against Venezia, Bologna and Cagliari in the run up to Christmas and the winter break.

Genoa have won once in 16 games this term, picking up just one point in four outings since the appointment of former Ukraine and Milan star Shevchenko.

They have yet to score under the 2004 Ballon d'Or winner and did not attempt a single shot against Juve.

The league's joint-top scorer Dusan Vlahovic scored the winner from the penalty spot in a 3-2 victory at Bologna to leave Fiorentina level on points with Juve.

Vlahovic's 13th goal of the campaign moved the Tuscany side ahead of Jose Mourinho's Roma who lost 3-0 at home to champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina ended a run of four consecutive defeats on the road to Venezia, Lazio, Juventus and Empoli.

Fiorentina's Youssef Maleh opened the scoring with a header after half an hour at the Stadio Dall'Ara for his first Serie A goal.

Musa Barrow pulled a goal back for Bologna before the break but a Cristiano Biraghi free-kick six minutes after the interval restored the visitors' advantage.

Vlahovic added the third from the penalty spot after 67 minutes to seal all three points as Aaron Hickey grabbed a late goal for Bologna.

Ciro Immobile is level with the 21-year-old Vlahovic at the top of the Serie A scorers chart after he grabbed a pair of goals in Lazio's 3-1 victory at Sampdoria.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic swept Lazio ahead on seven minutes before Immobile squeezed in a scrappy second.

The Italy forward scored again before the break but Milinkovic-Savic was sent off in the second half and Manolo Gabbiadini netted a consolation for Sampdoria.

Gianluca Raspadori struck twice as Sassuolo salvaged a 2-2 draw at Spezia, while Giovanni Simeone's double capped a stunning turnaround for Hellas Verona as they came from three goals down to win 4-3 in Venice.

Related Topics

Ukraine Christmas Road Roma Bologna Cagliari Verona Genoa Venice Milan Barrow Italy Sunday All From Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

48 minutes ago
 Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 ..

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with ‘Smile Parade’ ..

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30, ..

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30,000-strong volunteer workforce ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

9 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.