UrduPoint.com

Juve Striker Vlahovic Named In Serbia World Cup Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Juve striker Vlahovic named in Serbia World Cup squad

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic named Friday his World Cup squad, that includes star striker Dusan Vlahovic whose recent injury raised fears at home that he could not join the team

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic named Friday his World Cup squad, that includes star striker Dusan Vlahovic whose recent injury raised fears at home that he could not join the team.

The 22-year-old Juventus forward has not played because of a groin injury since the 4-3 defeat to Benfica which knocked the Italians out of the Champions League at the end of last month, prompting speculation that he might be left out of the squd.

Juve, however, are hopeful that he will be fit to play in Sunday's Serie A match against Lazio and Stojkovic will hope to have him fully fit for Serbai's third World Cup finals following 2010 and 2018.

They play in Group G along with Brazil -- whom they face in their opening match on November 24 -- Cameroon and Switzerland.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca/ESP), Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla/ESP), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino/ITA) Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe/ESP), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina/ITA), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen/GER), Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw/POL), Srdjan Babic (Almeria/ESP)Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla/ESP), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio/ITA), Sasa Lukic (Torino/ITA), Marko Grujic (Porto/POR), Filip Kostic (Juventus/ITA), Uros Racic (Braga/POR), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe/ESP), Ivan Ilic (Verona/ITA), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK/GRE), Darko Lazovic (Verona/ITA)Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham/ENG), Dusan Tadic (Ajax/NED), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus/ITA), Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria/ITA), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina/ITA), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino/ITA)

Related Topics

World Belgrade Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon November Sunday 2018 Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

EU Slow With New Russia Sanctions Due to Lack of T ..

EU Slow With New Russia Sanctions Due to Lack of Tools, 'Sanction Fatigue' - Sou ..

3 minutes ago
 DG,SBP inaugurates first ever Athletics Academy at ..

DG,SBP inaugurates first ever Athletics Academy at Punjab Stadium

3 minutes ago
 Swati remains absent from committee's meeting form ..

Swati remains absent from committee's meeting formed to probe his leaked video s ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Bans Entry for 200 US Citizens - Foreign Mi ..

Russia Bans Entry for 200 US Citizens - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Twitter Users Experience Problems With New Subscri ..

Twitter Users Experience Problems With New Subscription Service - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh calls on former President Asif Ali ..

Governor Sindh calls on former President Asif Ali Zardari

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.