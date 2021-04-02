UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juve Trio Dropped For Turin Derby After Dinner Party Controversy

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:12 PM

Juve trio dropped for Turin derby after dinner party controversy

Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo have been dropped for Juventus' local derby with Torino after breaking coronavirus rules by attending a dinner party, coach Andrea Pirlo said Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo have been dropped for Juventus' local derby with Torino after breaking coronavirus rules by attending a dinner party, coach Andrea Pirlo said Friday.

"The three players concerned have not been selected, they will return to work at a later time, we'll see about when," Pirlo told reporters ahead of Saturday's Serie A clash.

"This sort of stuff has been going on for years, but when you're not allowed it shouldn't happen, both because of what's going on in the world and what's happening with the team." Pirlo will also be without defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral for Saturday's match at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino following positive Covid-19 tests.

The dropped trio were reported to have been fined by police who were called by neighbours to the lockdown get-together at US midfielder McKennie's Turin home on Wednesday night.

The three players, who all missed international call-ups with injuries, could also face sanctions from Juve.

On Thursday Dybala apologised for the incident, although he said that he had simply "stayed out for dinner" and insisted that the gathering "wasn't a party".

Related Topics

World Police Derby Turin Melo All From Coach Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Drug rehabilitation treatment suggested at major h ..

24 seconds ago

Info dept plays role of bridge between media, govt ..

25 seconds ago

Police registered 918 FIRs over violations of anti ..

27 seconds ago

Tesla reports higher 1Q auto deliveries

28 seconds ago

200 bottles of liquor recovered

16 minutes ago

Ravi River project subject to preservation of anci ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.