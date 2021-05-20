UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juventus Beat Atalanta 2-1 To Win Italian Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win Italian Cup

Reggio Emilia, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup on Wednesday as Italian fans returned to the stadium for the first time in over a year.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski after half an hour and Federico Chiesa with 15 minutes to go gave Andrea Pirlo's Juventus their second trophy of the season after the Italian Super Cup.

Ruslan Malinovskyi had pulled a goal back for the Bergamo side who were denied their first major trophy since 1963.

A total of 4,300 fans were allowed into a stadium for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Related Topics

Bergamo March 2020 From Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

8 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

8 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

8 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

8 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

8 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.