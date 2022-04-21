UrduPoint.com

Juventus Beat Fiorentina To Set Up Cup Final With Inter Milan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Cup final with Inter Milan

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Holders Juventus booked their spot in next month's Italian Cup final against Inter Milan with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in their semi-final, second leg in Turin on Wednesday to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Juventus lost their Serie A crown last season to Inter Milan and also fell to an Italian Super Cup defeat by their northern rivals in January.

Sitting fourth in Serie A, Juventus's hopes of avoiding a season without a trophy for the first time since 2011 will likely be played out at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on May 11.

"I could not ask for more from these lads, as for the last four months it's been practically the same players all the time," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri told Mediaset.

"They're throwing their hearts out there. We did well defensively this evening, which had gone awry lately." Juve took control of the semi-final against their Tuscany rivals after Lorenzo Venuti's late own goal in the first leg in Florence.

On Wednesday, former Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi fired the hosts ahead after half an hour, with Danilo adding a second just before the final whistle.

Fiorentina could thank goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski for denying ex-Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic twice in the first half-hour, but Bernardeschi volleyed home the opening goal.

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin saved headers from Arthur Cabral and Lucas Martinez Quarta either side of the break.

Denis Zakaria missed the chance to double Juve's lead on the night, hitting the woodwork after the interval.

An Adrien Rabiot goal was then ruled offside before Juan Cuadrado set up Danilo to score late on as Juve maintained their bid for a record-extending 15th Italian Cup.

On Tuesday, Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0, after a goalless first leg, as the seven-time winners look to reclaim a trophy they last won in 2011.

Related Topics

Turin Florence Rome Same Lead January May All From Coach Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2022

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

14 minutes ago
 US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

9 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

9 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

10 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.