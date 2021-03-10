UrduPoint.com
Juventus Beaten By Porto On Away Goals In Champions League

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Juventus beaten by Porto on away goals in Champions League

Turin, Italy, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sergio Oliveira's extra-time free-kick sent Porto through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals despite a 3-2 loss at Juventus in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Leading 2-1 from last month's first leg in Portugal, Oliveira's first-half penalty increased Porto's advantage but Juventus levelled the tie through two goals from Federico Chiesa, which came either side of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi's red card.

Oliveira then rifled home a low free-kick on 115 minutes, which passed through the legs of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Adrien Rabiot's header in reply coming in vain for Juventus.

More Stories From Sports

