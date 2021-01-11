UrduPoint.com
Juventus' Dybala Out For Up To 20 Days With Knee Injury

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:08 PM

Paula Dybala has been ruled out for up to 20 days after suffering a knee ligament injury during Juventus' weekend win over Sassuolo, the Italian champions revealed on Monday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Paula Dybala has been ruled out for up to 20 days after suffering a knee ligament injury during Juventus' weekend win over Sassuolo, the Italian champions revealed on Monday.

In a statement, Juventus said that Argentina forward Dybala had undergone examinations at the club's medical centre which revealed injury to "the medial collateral ligament of the left knee with recovery times of approximately 15/20 days".

Dybala was substituted three minutes before the break in the 3-1 win in Turin which keeps Juve in the the hunt for 10th straight Serie A title.

The 27-year-old has scored just two league goals in a rocky season under new coach Andrea Prilo which has also featured a spat with the club over a contract extension.

He will now miss Juve's clash with title rivals Inter Milan this weekend, with the Turin club seven points behind current league leaders AC Milan.

Juve added that Weston McKennie, who pulled up after 18 minutes at the Allianz Stadium and was replaced by Aaron Ramsey, was being monitored but that tests found no injuries to the American midfielder.

Federico Chiesa has also avoided a spell on the sidelines despite being on the receiving end of a hard Pedro Obiang tackle which led to the Sassuolo midfielder being sent off just before the end of the first half.

Juve are currently also without Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt, who have all tested positive for coronavirus.

