Juventus Must Sell Ronaldo For $35Mln To Avoid Losses - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Juventus must sell Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo for no less than $35 million if the Italian club wants to avoid financial losses, Italian Corriere dello Sport reports.

Ronaldo moved to Juve from Spanish Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The transfer fee, including bonuses and commissions, was $115 million.

According to Football Italia, Juventus is not considering the possibility of extending Ronaldo's contract with the club that will expire in June 2022 and is rather going to hold a meeting with the stellar attacker to discuss his future.

The Portuguese superstar's future looks uncertain since the club crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday at the round of 16 against Porto. Juventus have always dominated domestic football but had acquired Ronaldo's services to vie for European glory, something that has proved impossible since the move.

Overall, Ronaldo has won 31 official team titles, including five UEFA Champions League titles, UEFA Euro 2016 and a plethora of personal awards, including five Ballon d'Ors - the most prestigious individual prize for footballers.

