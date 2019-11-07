Juventus qualify for Champions League last 16

Moscow, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Juventus secured their spot in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday after a 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow.

Substitute Douglas Costa's injury-time winner clinched their place in the knockout stages after Aleksei Miranchuk had cancelled out Aaron Ramsey's fourth-minute opener.

The Serie A champions are three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of Group D before the Spanish side travel to pointless Bayer Leverkusen later.