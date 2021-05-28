Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season: statement

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after a single season in charge, the deposed Italian champions said in a statement on Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after a single season in charge, the deposed Italian champions said in a statement on Friday.

The club released a statement headlined "Good Luck, Andrea Pirlo" after a season in which Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan and were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League.