Juventus Sack Coach Pirlo After One Season: Statement
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:35 PM
Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after a single season in charge, the deposed Italian champions said in a statement on Friday
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after a single season in charge, the deposed Italian champions said in a statement on Friday.
The club released a statement headlined "Good Luck, Andrea Pirlo" after a season in which Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan and were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League.