UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juventus Sack Coach Pirlo After One Season: Statement

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:35 PM

Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season: statement

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after a single season in charge, the deposed Italian champions said in a statement on Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after a single season in charge, the deposed Italian champions said in a statement on Friday.

The club released a statement headlined "Good Luck, Andrea Pirlo" after a season in which Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan and were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Related Topics

Coach Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Govt to give incentives to investors for promotion ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 reco ..

23 minutes ago

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

54 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

58 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin thanks PM for inaugurating Rashakai ..

24 seconds ago

Berlin to Keep Adhering to Open Skies Treaty

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.