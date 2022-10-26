UrduPoint.com

Juventus Secretly Paid $20Mln To Ronaldo, Fact Omitted From Financial Papers - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Juventus Secretly Paid $20Mln to Ronaldo, Fact Omitted From Financial Papers - Reports

Turin's Juventus football club secretly paid its former player Cristiano Ronaldo 20 million euros ($20.1 million) and didn't include the transaction in its financial reports, La Gazzette dello Sport said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Turin's Juventus football club secretly paid its former player Cristiano Ronaldo 20 million Euros ($20.1 million) and didn't include the transaction in its financial reports, La Gazzette dello Sport said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Italian authorities accused Turin's Juventus football club of hiding 200 million euros in losses over a three-year period. According to the prosecution, the club used false credentials and manipulated loan deals in order to hide the losses, which amounted to 542 million euros instead of 339 million indicated in official documents. On Tuesday, Juventus issued a statement denying all the accusations.

La Gazzette dello Sport said that the club paid as many as 20 million euros to Ronaldo, who played for Juventus in 2018-2021, without including the payment in its financial reports.

The fact was uncovered through documents seized during the search in the football club's office.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo was summoned by the prosecution over the issue, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said. The football star refused to show up, saying through his lawyers that he did not intend to discuss his salary, according to the newspaper.

During his time in Juventus, Ronaldo won five trophies with the Italian club, including two Serie A honors. The Portugese football star was the highest paid player on the roster of Juventus, earning around $31 million a year.

Related Topics

Football Loan Lawyers Turin All Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Roof collapse kills two women, one infant in Karac ..

Roof collapse kills two women, one infant in Karachi

21 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia to Invest $24Bln to 5 Countries in Mi ..

Saudi Arabia to Invest $24Bln to 5 Countries in Middle East - Reports

22 seconds ago
 IEA Chief Says World in Middle of First Truly Glob ..

IEA Chief Says World in Middle of First Truly Global Energy Crisis

24 seconds ago
 Sunak Calls for Respect of 2014 Scottish Independe ..

Sunak Calls for Respect of 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum Result

28 seconds ago
 Pharma industry agrees to reduce paracetamol price ..

Pharma industry agrees to reduce paracetamol prices: Ishaq Dar

6 minutes ago
 Hungary Against Price Cap on Russian Gas, Believes ..

Hungary Against Price Cap on Russian Gas, Believes It May Reduce Supplies - Top ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.