UrduPoint.com

Juventus See Off Malmo To Top Group

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Juventus see off Malmo to top group

Turin, Italy, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Juventus completed their Champions League group phase with a largely uneventful 1-0 win over Malmo which allowed them to qualify for the last 16 as Group H winners.

Massimiliano Allegri's side leapfrogged Chelsea to claim top spot after Moise Kean headed the only goal of the game and Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Malmo finish the group bottom with a single point after Italy forward Kean struck in the 18th minute with his first Champions League goal for Juve, a close-range header from Federico Bernardeschi's delicate cross clipped in with the outside of his boot.

His goal put Juve on 15 points from their six group games, two more than Chelsea who alongside the Italians had already qualified for the knockouts.

Asked whether He wanted to avoid old team Paris Saint-Germain in the next round, Kean said: "Juventus don't fear anyone, we are a great team and we'll be ready for whatever awaits us.

" Allegri, who picked a second-string line-up featuring 19-year-old Koni De Winter in defence, was less bullish about his team's chances after what he saw as a frustrating performance.

"It was a difficult match and we were able to take the lead early on but we couldn't kill the game off," said Allegri.

"We have to get better at that, because we can't keep leaving games in the balance." There was precious little excitement on display on a night a cold snap swept across northern Italy, with ground staff at the Allianz Stadium having to sweep off mounds of snow in the hours before the match.

Kean had the best chance to add to his side's total with eight minutes left when he failed to tap home on the rebound after Adrien Rabiot's shot was fumbled by Ismael Diawara.

Top spot should give Juve an easier draw in the next round and allows them to end the group stage in a positive mood after being demolished by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Related Topics

Snow Lead Stamford Petersburg Italy From Best Top PSG Chelsea Juventus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

36 minutes ago
 Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

8 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

8 hours ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

8 hours ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

8 hours ago
 UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.