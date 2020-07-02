UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juventus' 'top Quality' Mavididi Joins Montpellier

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:52 PM

Juventus' 'top quality' Mavididi joins Montpellier

Montpellier announced on Thursday they had signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from Juventus for a reported 6.3 million euros ($7.12million).

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Montpellier announced on Thursday they had signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from Juventus for a reported 6.3 million Euros ($7.12million).

Arsenal youth product Mavididi, 22, has signed a four-year deal with the French club after scoring eight goals in 28 games on loan at Ligue 1 side Dijon last season.

Mavididi will join Michel Der Zakarian's attack which includes Africa Cup of Nations winner Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde who were on the scoresheet 19 times across all competitions last season.

"It's a satisfaction to recruit of a top quality supplementary forward as the coach wanted.

I hope our crack pair of forwards will become a good trio," president Laurent Nicollin said.

The former England youth international will fill the gap left by veteran former Senegal forward Souleymane Camara who retired earlier this year.

Montpellier finished eighth in the Ligue 1 table after the campaign was declared over due to the coronavirus pandemic and are also seeking to sign a goalkeeper to replace Geronimo Rulli who has returned to Real Sociedad after a loan spell at Stade de la Mosson.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Loan Montpellier Dijon Senegal All From Top Coach Juventus Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

32 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

33 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

34 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

36 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.