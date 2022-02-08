UrduPoint.com

Juve's Chiellini A Doubt For Villarreal Clash With Calf Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt for Juventus' Champions League trip to Villarreal in two week's time after the Serie A club announced on Tuesday their captain had picked up a calf injury

Milan, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt for Juventus' Champions League trip to Villarreal in two week's time after the Serie A club announced on Tuesday their captain had picked up a calf injury.

In a statement, Juve said that scans revealed "a low-grade lesion of the deep musculature of the left calf", suffered during Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona.

Juve did not say for how long Italy captain Chiellini would be out, but the 37-year-old is expected to be on the sidelines for around three weeks.

That would mean missing the first leg of Juve's last 16 tie in Spain, on February 22.

He would also be unavailable for Sunday night's match at Atalanta, with whom Juve are competing for a spot in next season's Champions League, and the Turin derby the following Friday.

