Juve's McKennie Suffers Foot Fractures

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Juve's McKennie suffers foot fractures

Weston McKennie has suffered fractures to his left foot, Juventus told AFP on Wednesday, after the American international was forced off during his team's 1-1 Champions League draw at Villarreal

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Weston McKennie has suffered fractures to his left foot, Juventus told AFP on Wednesday, after the American international was forced off during his team's 1-1 Champions League draw at Villarreal.

Midfielder McKennie was substituted with nine minutes remaining of the last 16 first leg on Tuesday after being tackled by Pervis Estupinan and a club source told AFP he had fractured his "second and third metatarsals".

Further updates on his condition will come later on Wednesday but Italian media report the 23-year-old will be out for at least two months.

McKennie has played 28 times in all competitions for Juve this season, scoring four goals.

Juve host Villarreal in Turin for the second leg on March 16.

