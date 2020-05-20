UrduPoint.com
K M Saeed Passes Away

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:08 AM

K M Saeed passes away

K.M Saeed passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness here the other day. He was father of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's Vice President Umar Saeed

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :K.M Saeed passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness here the other day. He was father of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's Vice President Umar Saeed.

His funeral prayers were offered on Tuesday at Sultan Masjid Defence attended by former test cricketer Sikandar Bakht, Pakistan Olympic Association's Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Sindh Taekwondo Association's President Kamran Qureshi and friends and family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile Pakistan Olympic Association's President Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan, Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's President (Retd) Colonel Muhammad Waseem Janjua and others condoled with Umar Saeed on his father's demise.

