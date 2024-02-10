KAA To Hold Trials Of Archers For Sindh Games On Feb 12
Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Karachi Archery Association (KAA) will organize trials on Monday 12 February 2024 to select Karachi's men and women archery teams for participation in Sindh Games.
Joint Secretary Karachi Archery Association, Saad Hussain, in a statement issued here, informed that trials will be held at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road Karachi.
He said that all the archers aged above 16 years and registered with the Sindh Archery Association and also having their own personal archery sports gear are eligible for participation in the trials.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Sports
-
President's Trophy: Dahani's seven-wicket haul puts SNGPL in commanding position2 hours ago
-
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 93 hours ago
-
Karachi Shooting Ball Team selection committee announced1 day ago
-
Three SNGPL batters score centuries on first day of President's Trophy final1 day ago
-
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results1 day ago
-
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest2 days ago
-
Golf: Qatar Masters scores2 days ago
-
ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan2 days ago
-
Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph2 days ago
-
Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics2 days ago
-
Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s New Ground Breaking ..2 days ago
-
Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghanistan ODI series2 days ago