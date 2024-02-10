KAA to hold trials of archers for Sindh Games on Feb 12

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Karachi Archery Association (KAA) will organize trials on Monday 12 February 2024 to select Karachi's men and women archery teams for participation in Sindh Games.

Joint Secretary Karachi Archery Association, Saad Hussain, in a statement issued here, informed that trials will be held at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road Karachi.

He said that all the archers aged above 16 years and registered with the Sindh Archery Association and also having their own personal archery sports gear are eligible for participation in the trials.