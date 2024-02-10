Open Menu

KAA To Hold Trials Of Archers For Sindh Games On Feb 12

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM

KAA to hold trials of archers for Sindh Games on Feb 12

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Karachi Archery Association (KAA) will organize trials on Monday 12 February 2024 to select Karachi's men and women archery teams for participation in Sindh Games.

Joint Secretary Karachi Archery Association, Saad Hussain, in a statement issued here, informed that trials will be held at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road Karachi.

He said that all the archers aged above 16 years and registered with the Sindh Archery Association and also having their own personal archery sports gear are eligible for participation in the trials.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sports Road February Women All

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

3 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

3 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

6 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

8 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

8 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

12 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports