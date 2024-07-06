Open Menu

Kabaddi Championship From July 12

Kabaddi Championship from July 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Inter-Departmental National (Asian Style) Kabaddi Championship 2024 will kick off from July 22, at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), Muhammad Sarwar Rana a total of seven teams from various departments from all over the country will take part in the championship.

The teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Higher education Commission, Railways and Police, he said.

He said the managers meeting will be held on July 11 while the final match will be played on July 14.

Rana said the players who will perform well in the championship will be included in the national team. The selected team will participate in the Asian Indoor Games to be played in Thailand in November this year, he said.

