Kabaddi Club 209-RB wins Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Kabaddi Club of Chak No.209-RB won the Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series, arranged by the Divisional Kabaddi Association, in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

A spokesman for the Divisional Kabaddi Association Tayyab Gilani said on Monday that final match of the series was played between the teams of Kabaddi Club 209-RB and Kabaddi Club 208-RB. The 209-RB team defeated its rival with 31-28 points.

Later, cash prizes and trophies were also distributed among the position holder teams of the series.