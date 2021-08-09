UrduPoint.com

Kabaddi Club 209-RB Wins Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

The Kabaddi Club of Chak No.209-RB won the Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series, arranged by the Divisional Kabaddi Association, in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

A spokesman for the Divisional Kabaddi Association Tayyab Gilani said on Monday that final match of the series was played between the teams of Kabaddi Club 209-RB and Kabaddi Club 208-RB. The 209-RB team defeated its rival with 31-28 points.

Later, cash prizes and trophies were also distributed among the position holder teams of the series.

