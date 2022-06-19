Kabaddi competitions begins with great enthusiasm in Haripur District

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :In connection with the traditional games organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the thrilling Kabaddi competitions started in District Haripur on Saturday in which four teams from District Haripur are taking part.

After an interesting contest, in the opening match the team of Tehsil Ghazi recorded a thumping victory against Tarbela in a hotly contested encounter at 45-42 points. Tehsil Ghazi players were in great form thumping their superiority in all fields by racing up to victory. The two teams were tied on many occasions as there was a point to point fight that largely generated thrilling for the hundreds and thousands of spectators who witnessed the Traditional Kabaddi event organized in collaboration of district administration and district sports officer Haripur.

After the thrilling first match, another thrilling contest was witnessed among the teams of Tehsil Paniaki and Attar wherein Tehsil Paniaki recorded victory with a close contest at 37-31. The match also produced great thrills and despite having the support of the cheering spectators, the Attar team Tehsil Paniaki won the match.

Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch was the special guest on this occasion.

Besides him, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, DSO Faisal Javed, Administrative Officer Irshad Khan, Provincial Kabaddi Association Secretary Sultan Bari, District Youth Officer Fahim Khan, District Kabaddi Association Secretary Saeed Khan and many others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Jamshed Baloch said that traditional games like Bull Race, Dog Rabbit Race and Niza Bazi competitions will be played with a handsome participation of the players from all across Haripur District.

He said efforts have been taken in order to keep alive the traditional games part of various districts while Kabaddi is being played in all districts and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas is full of Kabaddi game talent.

He said Pakistan has a name in Kabaddi at the world level and is considered as the top team of the world by playing World Cup. He said Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan has clear instruction to facilitate the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at their door steps that is why a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to hold the event in all districts and the successful teams of all the traditional games would be called to Peshawar for the final ceremony and a grand opening and closing ceremonies would also be organized.