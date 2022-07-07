UrduPoint.com

Kabaddi Competitions Start In Charsadda

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2022

Kabaddi competitions start in Charsadda

Kabaddi competitions in connection with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games got underway at Padang Sports Complex District Charsadda in which teams from Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera are participating

The games were officially inaugurated by Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch.

The games were officially inaugurated by Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Assistant Director Sports Zakira, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, Admin Officer Imran Ullah, International Kabaddi Referee Malang Jan and other personalities were present.

Kabaddi competitions were held in the first match of which Peshawar defeated Nowshera 30-27 to qualify for the final. The final will be played on Friday between Charsadda and Peshawar.

