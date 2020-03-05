Kabaddi event in KP U21 Games to attract more spectators: Pir Barkat Shah

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Pir Barkat Shah Thursday appreciated Directorate of Sports KP for including of Kabaddi event in the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games to be starting from March 7 here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Pir Barkat Shah Thursday appreciated Directorate of sports KP for including of Kabaddi event in the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games to be starting from March 7 here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

Welcoming the decision of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the including of Kabaddi discipline in the overall 32 Games to be part of the KP U21 Games, Pir Barkat Shah said that Kabaddi would attract large number of spectators because the youngsters have great patience for the Games.

He said it would prove a good step in the right direction as teams from all 35 districts would take part in the Kabaddi event and before that 127 Tehsil teams took part in the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games held at Tehsil level wherein the game of Kabaddi also attracted good number of spectators in each of the Tehsil.

He said taking initiative and including of Kabaddi first at Tehsil level and now at District and Divisional level would at one side promote the game and on the other side it would provide ample opportunities to the youth to come and exhibit their hidden talent.

He said the game of Kabaddi was much families in our villages, especially in the southern districts including Distinct Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Norther Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khurram, Orakzai, Hungu, Karak and subarbun villeges of District Peshawar, District Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohmand, Bajawar, Swat, Buner etc.

The Provincial Kabaddi Association was also organizing its own competition in different districts of the province under the Tehsil Inter-Tehsil and Inter-District competitions and the preparations for this have been completed, he added.

He said the KP Kabaddi Association was working hard to promote the game and good talent was coming up first at Tehsil, District, Provincial, National and International levels.