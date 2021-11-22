UrduPoint.com

Kabaddi Gaining Popularity Across Country: SBP Vice-chairman

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum has said it is a good omen that kabaddi is gaining popularity across country and now talented players will be available for selection to form good teams.

He said this at the prize distribution ceremony of 2nd Inter-Regional Junior National Kabaddi Championship U-23/80kg Weight (Asian Style) at Nishtar Park sports Complex here on Monday.

Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Chief consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah were also present on this occasion.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum distributed prizes among the winning and runners-up teams and prominent performers of the event.

Peshawar defeated Lahore-Gujranwala by 48-20 in the final match while Faisalabad-Sahiwal team got third position.

Rao Zahid Qayyum said: We are promoting all games among the young generation in all parts of the province. "Though Kabaddi belongs to Punjab, it is encouraging development that this traditional game is spreading across the country swiftly".

The SBP vice-chairman appreciated the exciting and thrilling competitions of 2nd Inter-Regional Junior National Kabaddi Championship. He also congratulated the winning team.

