Kabaddi Match Held To Mark I-Day, Kashmir Solidarity
Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The District sports Department and District Kabaddi Association jointly organised a Kabaddi match at Malikpur here Thursday, in connection with Independence Day celebrations and to express solidarity with Kashmiris.
The match was played between teams of Malikpur and Chak No 209-RB, which was won by Malikpur team by 45-41 points.
The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs 15,000, while runners-up Rs 10,000.
Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, District Officer Sports Rana Hamad Iqbal and others were present.