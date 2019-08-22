Kabaddi match held to mark I-Day, Kashmir solidarity

The District Sports Department and District Kabaddi Association jointly organised a Kabaddi match at Malikpur here Thursday, in connection with Independence Day celebrations and to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The District sports Department and District Kabaddi Association jointly organised a Kabaddi match at Malikpur here Thursday, in connection with Independence Day celebrations and to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The match was played between teams of Malikpur and Chak No 209-RB, which was won by Malikpur team by 45-41 points.

The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs 15,000, while runners-up Rs 10,000.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, District Officer Sports Rana Hamad Iqbal and others were present.