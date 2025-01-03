Kabaddi Match In Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club Emerges Victorious
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2025 | 08:01 PM
An exhilarating kabaddi match was held in the Chak No. 140/10-R, near Thatha Sadiqabad, attracting a massive crowd of passionate kabaddi enthusiasts
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) An exhilarating kabaddi match was held in the Chak No. 140/10-R, near Thatha Sadiqabad, attracting a massive crowd of passionate kabaddi enthusiasts. The highlight of the event was the presence of Sardar Bhupinder Singh, a distinguished guest from the USA, who graced the occasion with his presence.
The friendly yet competitive match featured renowned international and national kabaddi players, showcasing their skills and thrilling the audience. The clash was between the Kartarpur Kabaddi Club and the Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club from Jahanian. After an intense and nail-biting contest, Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerged victorious, defeating Kartarpur Kabaddi Club in a closely fought match.
Players from both teams displayed exceptional sportsmanship and skill, earning praise and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd. Sardar Bhupinder Singh, the guest of honor, distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Bhupinder Singh expressed his delight at visiting Jahanian, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the love and respect I have received from the people of Pakistan. The passion for kabaddi here is unmatched, and I am committed to encouraging players and promoting this traditional sport.”
The event concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgment of the local community's warmth and hospitality, leaving a lasting impression on the esteemed guest and all attendees.
Recent Stories
Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerges victorious
IHC rejects bail petition of accused in robbery, kidnapping case
IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawa ..
Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening
Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success
British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89
Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir
Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills
Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's achievements
Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC
Body of female worker found from canal
Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperity with revolutionary plans: Ik ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerges victorious4 minutes ago
-
Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success7 minutes ago
-
Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir9 minutes ago
-
Tennis tournament heats up: National Championship enter semifinal27 minutes ago
-
President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January1 hour ago
-
Rohit omission from decisive Test 'emotional' says India's Pant6 hours ago
-
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today7 hours ago
-
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Africa7 hours ago
-
Australia in charge as Boland rips through Rohit-less India8 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 scores18 hours ago
-
Shan wants ruthless cricket against Proteas in Newlands test21 hours ago
-
National team’s top brass reflects on Pakistan’s challenges, triumphs, strategic evolution21 hours ago