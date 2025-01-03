Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerges victorious

An exhilarating kabaddi match was held in the Chak No. 140/10-R, near Thatha Sadiqabad, attracting a massive crowd of passionate kabaddi enthusiasts

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025)

The friendly yet competitive match featured renowned international and national kabaddi players, showcasing their skills and thrilling the audience. The clash was between the Kartarpur Kabaddi Club and the Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club from Jahanian. After an intense and nail-biting contest, Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerged victorious, defeating Kartarpur Kabaddi Club in a closely fought match.

Players from both teams displayed exceptional sportsmanship and skill, earning praise and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd. Sardar Bhupinder Singh, the guest of honor, distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Bhupinder Singh expressed his delight at visiting Jahanian, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the love and respect I have received from the people of Pakistan. The passion for kabaddi here is unmatched, and I am committed to encouraging players and promoting this traditional sport.”

The event concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgment of the local community's warmth and hospitality, leaving a lasting impression on the esteemed guest and all attendees.