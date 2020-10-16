UrduPoint.com
Kabaddi Match Stopped Due To Virus SOPs Violations

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:12 PM

Muzaffargarh police forced a Kabaddi match to close on complaints of non-observance of SOPs for prevention of novel coronavirus infection

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police forced a Kabaddi match to close on complaints of non-observance of SOPs for prevention of novel coronavirus infection.

A large number of people had gathered at Bait Sahu Wala in Muradabad area of the district to enjoy the Kabaddi match but they all had to disperse after police reached there and asked them to stop the match.

