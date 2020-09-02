Kabaddi matches to mark Defence Day on Sept 4-6

Divisional Kabaddi Association in collaboration with Sports Department will organize three Kabaddi matches to mark the Pakistan Defence Day

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Kabaddi Association in collaboration with sports Department will organize three Kabaddi matches to mark the Pakistan Defence Day.

According to spokesman of the association Tayyab Gilani, two matches will be played at Chak No.

225-RB Malkhan Wala on September 4 while third match will be played at Chak No.467-JB Jhalaran on Sunday (September 6).

Provincial Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema is expected to witness the final match as a chief guest and he will also distribute prizes, trophies and medals to the position holders.

National and international Kabaddi players can participatein the Kabaddi series, he added.