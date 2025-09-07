Kabaddi Player Dies Of Heart Attack During Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Renowned international kabaddi player Irfan, popularly known as Makha Jutt, passed away after suffering a heart attack during a match.
The tragic incident occurred in village Chak No. 69-WB, Vehari, where Irfan’s health suddenly deteriorated mid-game. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. His sudden demise shocked fellow players and spectators, many of whom broke down in tears on the field. The emotional scene underscored the deep affection and respect Irfan commanded in the kabaddi community.
Irfan hailed from Chak No. 110-10R, near Jahanian, and news of his death spread quickly, plunging the entire region into mourning.
In Jahanian, a heavy atmosphere of grief prevailed, with tears in every eye.
Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Shafiq Hussain and Secretary Muhammad Sarwar Rana expressed profound sorrow over the loss. Secretary Sarwar Rana called the news "deeply shocking" for the kabaddi world, adding, “Irfan was a master of the sport and a true asset. His death has created a void that will be hard to fill.”
Political, social, and community leaders from Jahanian, Thatta Sadiqabad, and Khanewal also expressed heartfelt condolences, describing Irfan’s passing as a great loss not only to kabaddi but to the entire local sports community.
