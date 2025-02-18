Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday hosted a thrilling two-day Kabaddi tournament at Jilani Park as part of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 festivities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday hosted a thrilling two-day Kabaddi tournament at Jilani Park as part of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 festivities.

The competition featured four top teams from Pakistan: Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, and Pakistan Higher education Commission (HEC).

In the first match, Pakistan WAPDA secured a victory over Pakistan HEC with a score of 57-34, winning by a 23-point margin. In the second match, Pakistan Air Force defeated Pakistan Army 44-33, winning by 11 points.

The winners and runners-up will receive trophies and cash prizes worth a total of 1.6 million rupees. The final match is scheduled for 19th February at Jilani Park. Before the final, the “Sheer Punjab Dangal” will take place, with the winner receiving a prize of 600,000 rupees.

The event was graced by Punjab Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pirzada, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Pakistan and Punjab Minister for Industries Commerce, and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt as chief guests.

PHA Director of Sports Aamir Ibrahim and other officials were also present. A large number of spectators gathered to witness the matches, featuring renowned Kabaddi players such as Shafique Chishti (Captain of Pakistan Kabaddi), Kaleem Ullah, Nafees Gujjar, Shaukat Mana Gul, Bilal Gul, and Aslam Gul.

Talking to the media, Punjab Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada highlighted that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, traditional sports like Kabaddi have been included in the Horse and Cattle Show for the first time. He emphasized that all departments in Punjab are actively engaged in cleanliness and development projects. He also announced that in the future, Kabaddi tournaments will be arranged in four different countries. He expressed confidence that before the next elections, Punjab will witness significant transformations.

The minister congratulated the entire PHA team for successfully organizing the Kabaddi tournament.