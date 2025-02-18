Open Menu

Kabaddi Tournament Held At Jilani Park

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday hosted a thrilling two-day Kabaddi tournament at Jilani Park as part of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 festivities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday hosted a thrilling two-day Kabaddi tournament at Jilani Park as part of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 festivities.

The competition featured four top teams from Pakistan: Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, and Pakistan Higher education Commission (HEC).

In the first match, Pakistan WAPDA secured a victory over Pakistan HEC with a score of 57-34, winning by a 23-point margin. In the second match, Pakistan Air Force defeated Pakistan Army 44-33, winning by 11 points.

The winners and runners-up will receive trophies and cash prizes worth a total of 1.6 million rupees. The final match is scheduled for 19th February at Jilani Park. Before the final, the “Sheer Punjab Dangal” will take place, with the winner receiving a prize of 600,000 rupees.

The event was graced by Punjab Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pirzada, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Pakistan and Punjab Minister for Industries Commerce, and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt as chief guests.

PHA Director of Sports Aamir Ibrahim and other officials were also present. A large number of spectators gathered to witness the matches, featuring renowned Kabaddi players such as Shafique Chishti (Captain of Pakistan Kabaddi), Kaleem Ullah, Nafees Gujjar, Shaukat Mana Gul, Bilal Gul, and Aslam Gul.

Talking to the media, Punjab Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada highlighted that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, traditional sports like Kabaddi have been included in the Horse and Cattle Show for the first time. He emphasized that all departments in Punjab are actively engaged in cleanliness and development projects. He also announced that in the future, Kabaddi tournaments will be arranged in four different countries. He expressed confidence that before the next elections, Punjab will witness significant transformations.

The minister congratulated the entire PHA team for successfully organizing the Kabaddi tournament.

Recent Stories

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, ..

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan exploring options to bring water from Taj ..

Pakistan exploring options to bring water from Tajikistan to Balochistan; feasib ..

7 minutes ago
 Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park

Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park

7 minutes ago
 Minority Cards distribution ceremony held in Gujra ..

Minority Cards distribution ceremony held in Gujrat

7 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in ..

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

26 minutes ago
 APPC delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat

APPC delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat

7 minutes ago
TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died d ..

TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..

29 minutes ago
 KP body discuss matters relating to Battagram Spor ..

KP body discuss matters relating to Battagram Sports Stadium

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Khawaja Corporation Flyover & ..

Commissioner reviews Khawaja Corporation Flyover & GPO Chowk Underpass projects

7 minutes ago
 Scientists emphasize significance of natural produ ..

Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorde ..

10 minutes ago
 PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Tr ..

PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago
 Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in ..

Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports