Kabaddi Tournament To Start On Oct 21

Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Three-day village-system Kabaddi Tournament would commence from October 21 on the eve of annual urs of Sufi Saint Barkaat Sharif in Chak 205-RB Wazirwala here.

A spokesman of tournament organizing committee said on Friday that eight teams would participate in the event. These teams were divided into two pools.

Pool-A would comprise the teams of al-Ghausia Kabaddi Club Chak No.208-RB, BRB Kabaddi Club Chak No.257-RB, Sher Punjab Kabaddi Club and Ittehad Kabaddi Club whereas Pool-B would have the teams of Barkaat Sharif Kabaddi Club, Ali Shehan Shah Kabaddi Club, Baba Makhan Shah Kabaddi Club and Zubair Baloch Shaheed Kabaddi Club.

Winner team of this tournament would be awarded with a cash prize of Rs.60,000/- along with trophy whereas Rs.40,000/- along with trophy would be awarded to runner-up team.

DIG Prisons Chaudhary Saeed Ullah Gondal was expected to witness the tournament as Chief Guest and distribute prizes among the position holder teams, he added.

