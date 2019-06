Kabaddi training camp begins in Faisalabad

Kabaddi training camp at Bandesha Stadium Jahangir Sammundri road began here on Tuesday to select divisional Kabaddi team

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) Kabaddi training camp at Bandesha Stadium Jahangir Sammundri road began here on Tuesday to select divisional Kabaddi team.

A spokesman of Divisional Kabaddi Association Tayyab Gilani said on Tuesday that 25 players were taking part in the training camp and Chairman Selection Committee would announce the Divisional Kabaddi Team here on June 21.

The team will proceed to Bahawalpur on June 24 to participate in the Punjab Floodlight Kabaddi Championship to be played at Haidar Stadium Bahawalpur from June 24 to 26.

In the championship, Kabaddi teams of Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions were taking part, he added.