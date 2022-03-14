Kabaddi training camp underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Kabaddi training camp for the selection of players for the Asian Games, China and South Asian Games was underway here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

A total of 20 players were participating in the camp.

Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), Rana Sarwar said, "We have invited some international teams to come to Pakistan for practice matches and we hope positive reply from them."Last month PKF held a meeting with Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza in which she expressed her full support for the promotion of the game in the country.

"The camp would continue till Asian games and currently Phase 1 is going on. In the second phase, team selection will be done and after wards team Pakistan will fly to China for Asian games in September," he said.